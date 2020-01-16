MANUFACTURING Jewelry Retailer Robbins Brothers Announces New CEO

Following the departure of Robbins Brothers’ president and chief executive officer Andy Heyneman, who had been with the company—also known as “The Engagement Ring Store”—for 14 years, the Los Angeles jewelry brand’s board of directors announced the appointment of Marc Friedant to the CEO role. For the past 18 months, Friedant has served as president and chief financial officer.

“As we approach Robbins Brothers’ 100th anniversary, I am excited to help the company thrive within the new paradigm of retail jewelry sales,” Friedant said in a statement. “The passion and commitment of our associates will continue to be the cornerstone of our success, and our purpose and commitment to our guests will remain the same, which is celebrating couples in love for a lifetime.”

A graduate of Temple University’s Fox School of Business master of business administration program, Friedant has built his career through occupying roles at transportation-services company Qualawash Holdings, health-and-beauty brand Vogue International, information-technology firm Clement Pappas and Co. and jewelry manufacturer LAGOS, where he served as chief financial officer. During his time working with these companies, Friedant gained experience with the development and implementation of strategic and operational solutions to guide a business through challenges and opportunities.