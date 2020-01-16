NATURAL ATTRACTION Northern Spain’s Steely Structures Inspire Halston’s Pre-Spring 2020

Citing inspiration from a tour of Bilbao, Spain, the Halston Pre-Spring 2020 collection yields long lines, satin fabrications and layers that camouflage. Relying on cool tones in slate and navy, this collection pops with hues of rouge, azalea and cobalt. Neutrals in camel and gold afford a classic approach to formal dressing that can be toned down.

The collection relies on structural elements that complement the city’s museums, mainly the Frank Gehry–designed Guggenheim. In the campaign, models appear fresh faced with barely any makeup, a nod toward the trend of less is more, which is also evident in the garments, whose designs comprise scarf cuts on long, flowing tops and skirts.

Loosely fitted pieces that include gathering, long layers, folds, drapes and gathered details allow the Halston client to enjoy comfortable dressing while remaining on trend with pieces that can become spring- and summer-wardrobe staples for years to come. For this season’s Halstonette, appearing chic is accomplished by choosing pieces that translate throughout seasons, across continents and into any social setting a day’s adventures might bring.