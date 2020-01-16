NEWS Robert Rodriguez Named New Chief Creative Officer at Halston

Fashion veteran Robert Rodriguez was recently named the new chief creative officer for Halston, the brand announced earlier this year. Taking over for Marie Mazelis, the former chief creative officer/creative director, Rodriguez brings with him a career defined by work with some of the most venerable fashion houses.

“I am honored and delighted to be part of Halston,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Roy Halston Frowick was the creator of luxury American fashion. It is with great respect and admiration that I continue to lead the legacy and his iconic signature.”

In 1990, the Havana, Cuba­­–born Rodriguez began his career in haute couture as an assistant fashion designer at Christian Dior New York followed by a move to Laundry by Shelli Segal in Los Angeles, where he served as design director and was later named artistic design director. Rodriguez launched his own eponymous brand, Robert Rodriguez, in 2003, unveiling his ready-to-wear collection in New York during the Fall 2005 season.

“I always thought Robert Rodriguez was the perfect choice for leading the Halston brand,” Andrea Scoli, president of Halston, said in a press release regarding the Jan. 3 announcement. “Having worked with him for so many years, I truly felt that his aesthetic and vision for Halston would be an asset to us in supporting our future growth. I am honored to be working with such an incredible visionary.”

While Rodriguez has left his mark in the fashion-design world through his own label and by designing for others, his work was praised early on. The Fashion Institute of Technology graduate was presented with the Critic Award for Best Designer of the Year and, in 2010, he was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

With his move to Halston, Rodriguez brings to the company a clientele that includes celebrities and a worldwide following, complementing the heritage of the global brand that was founded in the 1960s.

“Halston is an iconic American brand that has truly made its mark in fashion,” said Mitchell Hops, chief executive officer of Groupe JS International, a license-agreement partner to Halston. “Rodriguez’s expertise and aesthetic will blend effortlessly with Halston’s signature designs and help elevate the brand to a new level. We are confident that under his direction Halston will continue to grow and succeed.”