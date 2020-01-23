WONDER WOMEN With Canadian Roots, California Landscapes, Dalia MacPhee Honors Strong Women

When asked about her most recent projects, Dalia MacPhee will consistently respond with an answer that reveals her affinity for glamour combined with a yearning to create functional pieces. For her most recent fashion campaign, the Canadian-Californian designer collaborated with Ontario, Canada's mountain-bike Olympian Emily Batty to blend fantastic garments with a resilient strength that speaks to real women.

"The message for the shoot was that women can be anything. They can be tough, hard-ass Olympians. They can also wear gowns. They can do all of it. It's about not being put into a box," she said. "We did a fashion film, which is kind of Nike meets fashion. I put [Batty] in a gown on her bike. She is in the desert-there is a drone view of it-and she arrives at a red carpet in the desert."

Creating a connection between her homeland and current home, MacPhee shot the campaign in San Bernardino, Calif.'s Lucerne Valley.

"The desert is interesting because it holds a lot of history and yet it's a blank canvas," she said. "It's also futuristic. I don't know why, but it resonates with me as far as my journey in the fashion world and, also, where fashion is going. The collection is a merge of history and what is on the horizon."

Raised as an equestrian, MacPhee is known to incorporate elements that reflect her passion for the sport but also fulfill a need to solve a problem. Often the solutions she provides are a response to issues MacPhee experienced firsthand, such as an infrared-heated puffer jacket that remains warm for up to eight hours and a vegan backpack that includes wireless-charging technology and straps to carry a helmet.

"The inspiration for Fall was merging technology with fashion," she said. "Originally, I designed the helmet for the equestrian world and ended up realizing it could cross over into any sport. As a rider, I thought there are no nice vegan bags to carry helmets and all these kids are riding around on scooters. I've been trying to make our fashion smarter."

Reflecting on her Spring 2020 collection, with a bit of Fall, MacPhee created day dresses that relied on mixed-media prints with florals and geometrics in chiffons and poly blends. Inspired by providing a new twist on old Hollywood, MacPhee's formal gowns were created using chiffon, poly blends and tulle. All designs were made according to MacPhee's commitment to vegan clothing, with the campaign's backdrop connecting the finery of her garments with a natural setting.

"I love merging uncommon backgrounds with high fashion. It's visually very cool. It's a dried-out lakebed. There is magic in being out in that venue of nature," she said. "You have a beautiful mountain backdrop. It's interesting, but it's not taking away from the fashion."

Photos by Viktorija Pashuta