RETAIL Retail Stars Talk Trends & Tech at NRF’s Big Show

Executives and stars of the retail business discussed the future and the present of their industry at NRF 2020 Vision, Retail’s Big Show, which ran Jan. 12–14 at the Javits Center in New York City. The event was produced by the influential trade group National Retail Federation.

More than 40,000 people were estimated to have attended the show, which included an exposition where companies displayed the latest in retail technology such as artificial intelligence–enabled machines. Another focus of the show included panels where leaders of major companies such asWalmart Inc., Target Corp., Kohl’s Corp. and Nordstrom Inc. talked about news and trends at their influential businesses. Also presenting were businesses that represent certain trends in retail, such as sustainability, as well as relations with employees and consumers.

John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., talked about the retailer’s human-resources strategies to raise workers’ pay at the Walmart division Sam’s Club. For some of the retailer’s team leads, this resulted in a raise of up to $8 per hour on top of their current hourly rates. Sam’s Club also has recently used technology to free up more people to work on the shop floor. Mike Hanrahan, CEO of Walmart’s Intelligent Retail Lab, talked about how the retailer is experimenting with artificial intelligence to make the company’s supply chain more efficient and serve its customers better.

At the show, Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO, was honored with the NRF’s Visionary award. During a show panel, she discussed the omni-channel retail programs she started, such as developing a partnership with Amazon.com that allows people to return products they purchased from Amazon at Kohl’s locations.

Erik Nordstrom, Nordstrom’s co-president, also talked about how omni-channel retail is becoming more important. He also talked about how stores must offer more “experiential” features to attract and retain customers. Nordstrom opened a full-line store in Manhattan last year that features a bar in its shoe department. He said that it has turned footwear shopping into a festive experience.

“People are smiling,” he said. “Strangers are talking to each other. We think a lot about shoes. I don’t know why it took us so long to put drinking and shoes together, but it’s a great combination.”

Phil Graves, Patagonia’s head of corporate development, talked about sustainability and circular supply chains. During the discussion, he explained how recycling products will help companies control and finesse their brands’ messages and experiential offerings.

“Historically, these circular supply chains and business models used to be a competitive edge for brands like Patagonia, but going forward I firmly believe that they are going to be a means for companies, brands and retailers to survive,” Graves said.

In another panel, Kevin Plank, founder of Under Armour Inc., talked about a new campaign to engage customers featuring tips and advice on how to live better, which includes diet suggestions and exercise routines.