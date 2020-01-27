Ray Darten styles. Images courtesy of Ray Darten

Ray Darten styles. Images courtesy of Ray Darten

Ray Darten: Styles from Nigeria to California

By Andrew Asch | Monday, January 27, 2020

The Ray Darten brand will be introducing a basics line later this year. But the Emeryville, Calif.-headquartered line also is continuing to roll out its line of sustainable dresses. The brand's styles are inspired by the folk handicrafts of Nigeria, where the label’s founder Yetunde Olukoya grew up. Olukoya designs the line's looks in California, but the brand is manufactured in Nigeria.

Looks include jacket dresses made with Nigerian fabric, as well as print wrap dresses. Retail price points range from $129 to $159. Take a look!

photo

photo

photo

