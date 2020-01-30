DENIM ECO-DREAM Etica Brings a Natural Approach to Ecologically Sound, Responsible Practices

Returning to nature’s offerings in florals, bark and coffee root for its Spring 2020 inspiration, Los Angeles brand Ética relied on a palette of tan, patina and blush when developing its denim for this season. Using these naturally inspired hues, Ética brings a classic approach to trends in blue denim and tie-dye, yielding pieces that remain relevant for the Spring season’s fresh styles yet will also serve as investment pieces for years to come. A major focus for the brand’s latest campaign also relied on textures found in nature, as images reflect time spent in citrus groves and relaxing outdoors in the sunshine, relishing the splendor afforded by nature.

The ethically made, socially conscious and environmentally aware women’s clothing brand also drew inspiration from its solutions, which help the company adhere to a program of responsible manufacturing. This season, Ética wished to bring attention to the global water-health crisis as it focuses on using cleaner manufacturing techniques to produce its products to reduce the impact on freshwater supplies. Through its work with Hera Apparel, Ética engages in practices that require only small amounts of water and eliminate a number of toxic steps that have long been a part of traditional denim production. Water that is used during the process is clean enough to eventually be used in farming.