MANUFACTURING New Faces at Z Supply as Company Is on the Move and Expanding Its Reach

Known for its simple essentials in the womenswear category, Z Supply recently announced a number of changes as the company expands. The formerly Irvine, Calif.–headquartered brand recently moved into a new 25,000-square-foot office space in Costa Mesa, Calif. With this move, the company gains more than 5,000 additional square feet.

In addition to its namesake brand, 7-year-old Z Supply includes a roster of brands that includes Rag Poets, White Crow and Others Follow. Under its Z Supply brand, the company will expand its Z Supply Lounge collection, which will include fresh prints and silhouettes in addition to accessories including sleep masks, socks and bags.

The company will also expand into the specialty lines Z Supply Girls, targeting ages 7–14, and Z Supply Black, which adds day-to-night offerings to the brand that is known for its comfortable, essential pieces. Using the Las Vegas shows to unveil the Fall 2020 collections for these labels, Z Supply will introduce pieces during Project Women’s, which will be held Feb. 5–7.

Recently appointed Z Supply president Mandy Fry—who formally joined the company in October after providing consulting services to the brand for six months—looks forward to this expansion and continued growth.

“Our brands’ identities are serving as the compass leading Z Supply in a direction of continued growth and expansion this year,” Fry said in a statement. “They are bursting at the seams with fresh designs and creative direction across several categories that are sure to catch the attention of our loyal customers and extend our reach into new accounts as well.”

In addition to an expanded space and fresh collections, Z Supply had announced new hires across departments. Named to the chief financial officer and chief operations officer position, BB Dakota alum Ann Fong joined the team earlier in January. In August 2019, Stacy Voisard was hired as design director, following her work as creative director for P.J. Salvage.

As the co-founder of Amuse Society, Fry sought talent from her former team when making important talent-sourcing decisions. After fulfilling roles at Vitamin A and Amuse Society, Kelly Santos was named Z Supply’s digital marketing director in October 2019.

“We are excited to have such an amazing pool of talent join the team,” Fry said. “We are focusing on hiring top talent to assist in our strategic growth.”

Another Amuse Society alum, Kristy Michaels, will now work with the team as design director of White Crow, an appointment made earlier this month. Additional appointments were made to the company’s design, production, e-commerce and data-analysis departments.

“Z Supply is ascending to new heights with incredible talent joining our already stellar team and an office space that is sure to inspire and accommodate our future growth,” Fry said. “Some of Z Supply’s biggest goals this year included continuing to elevate our existing brands through design and marketing, cultivating brand partnerships, and identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities in the market. We are excited to get moving this year.”

Photos by Jade Yuan.