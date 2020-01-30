TRADE SHOWS In New York, Apparel Sourcing USA and Texworld USA Break Records

Following the New York editions of sibling shows Apparel Sourcing USA and Texworld USA, the Atlanta-based show producer Messe Frankfurt North America—a subsidiary of the Frankfurt, Germany–headquartered Messe Frankfurt—reported record attendance for its winter editions. The shows made news because of a greater focus on sustainable practices as the push toward sustainability in the garment industry grows with rising concerns about environmental impacts and social awareness.

“This edition has proved to be one of the most successful to date, with innovation and sustainability initiatives incorporated into every aspect of the exposition,” Jennifer Bacon, show director for fashion and apparel for Messe Frankfurt North America, said in a statement. “We are elated at the level of engagement that we have received from the visitors. The impact of technology on the industry has never been stronger, and we are pleased to be seen as the premiere platform for sourcing and product discovery in the marketplace.”

Hosted at the Javits Center Jan. 19–21, the shows reported an increase in attendance of 8 percent, with show floors that boasted nearly sold-out space. Exhibitors that participated traveled to New York from Canada, the United States, Colombia, India, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and Ukraine. Country pavilions were organized to represent the offerings of Mauritius, Korea, Nepal and Taiwan in addition to a Lenzing pavilion that showcased products using Tencel and Lenzing Modal.

“Our show floor has equipped retailers, designers and apparel buyers with the knowledge about new materials, technology and trends to grow their businesses, and the spectacular collection of domestic and international manufacturers is a compelling reflection of Texworld USA’s position in the market,” Bacon said.

Messe Frankfurt North America reported attendees hailing from several regions of the United States, France, Australia, Canada, Japan, Brazil, India, Israel, Mexico, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Italy, Costa Rica, Argentina, Taiwan, the U.K. and South Africa. According to Melissa Stefania Parra Nuñez of Colombia’s Textiles Lafayette SAS, the consistent traffic resulted in a welcome issue.

“I was so busy I couldn’t even take a break,” she said in a statement. “I’ve done a lot of business.”

For this edition, Messe Frankfurt North America introduced FashionInnovate, a conference during which industry leaders discussed trends and advancements, including blockchain technology, circular tracing and biosynthetic materials. Other educational components included the Innovation Spotlight, a segment that afforded opportunities for guests to experience materials such as smart textiles and engage with providers of fresh options in fiber sourcing that were highlighted during the conference.

As the term “sustainability” continues to reflect an expanding umbrella of progressive initiatives such as ecologically sound manufacturing, closed-loop apparel manufacturing, ethical sourcing and empowerment of developing communities, this edition of the shows provided needed clarity to help attendees make decisions regarding their next steps. Through Textile Talks and the Texworld USA Lenzing seminar series, attendees were able to explore in greater detail topics that included “Women in Textiles,” “Intro into Traceability, Standards & Sustainability” and “Collection the Key to Circularity.”

“The educational series and seminars this past year had a heavy focus on not only how to be sustainable with fabric materials but also as a company—which is a huge focus for Revolve in 2020,” Julie Wilensky, fabric research and development manager for Revolve, said in a statement.

A new Texworld USA trend showcase, named The New Dimension, was developed by the New York–headquartered fashion-and retail-strategy firm The Doneger Group in order to unveil trends for Spring/Summer 2020 and 2021.

“The inspiration behind The New Dimension is to purposefully rethink the definition of fashion,” Kai Chow, The Doneger Group’s creative director, said in a statement. “Here, fashion meets sustainability and durability, traditional compliments high-tech and form marries function with long-lasting styles taking on seasonless and multipurpose qualities.”