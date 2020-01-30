TRADE SHOWS O2 to Enter the Trade-Show Space in March

There is a new kid on the Los Angeles trade-show block as event producer O2 Show LLC announced the March 9–11 dates when it launches its show at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles. The event will focus on fashion, accessories, jewelry, beauty, wellness, gifts and home goods that are ethically made from sustainable sources.

“As opposed to established, mainstream trade shows revolving around large-scale manufacturing and big brands, we know that eco-conscious makers and brands may require a slightly different approach. Small is good, quality is greater than quantity, timeless appeal means more than the latest trend, and additional support may be needed,” the company said in a statement.

The wholesale event will take place during the March edition of L.A. Market Week. Named after oxygen, a basic element that is necessary to protecting life and ensuring survival, the event blends the experiences of trade shows and retail events with a strong foundation in technology that is aimed at connecting brands, retailers and consumers.

Inspired by the G7 Fashion Pact and disasters throughout the world that have negatively impacted the planet’s natural wonders, the show will focus on not only providing sustainable, responsibly manufactured goods but also promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle.