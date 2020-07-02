MANUFACTURING New Anti Social Social Club Collection to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

To support mental-wellness initiatives that benefit local youth, Los Angeles streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club will launch a collaborative collection with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. Upon its July 4 release, the collection's proceeds will benefit mental-health initiatives that support members of the organization's five sites in Los Angeles' Challengers, Watts-Willowbrook, Bell Gardens, Jordan Downs and Nickerson Gardens neighborhoods.

“Youth success, good character and healthy lifestyles are among the core values we strive to promote,” said Veronica Jimenez, vice president of operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. “We are pleased to align with a partner that understands the challenges that our youth face and is committed to their achievement.”

According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, studies show that, in the United States, 20 percent of 13-18 year olds live with a mental health condition, while 37 percent of students older than 14 years old who experience mental illness drop out of school. To increase support of these young people, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles provides mental-health services onsite and through telehealth options. The initial Anti Social Social Club collection that will support these measures will feature a sweatshirt, T-sirt, hat and school supplies on the ASSC website.