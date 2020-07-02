FASHION Taryn Cossette’s Baroque, Cowgirl Styles

With inspirations from vintage Western wear and the baroque fashions of 18th-century European aristocracy, designer Ariel Taryn set a template for her brand Taryn Cossette, which started business in October 2019.

Taryn, who was born Ariel Webley, designs the Long Beach, Calif.–based brand’s clothing while her sister Brianne Cossette designs Southwestern and Native American–inspired jewelry. All of these inspirations are a state of mind for the designers.

“We like to say that our designs are for the ones who are wild on the outside and romantic on the inside,” Taryn said.

The Taryn Cossette brand started selling one-of-a-kind pieces last year. In February, the brand started manufacturing small runs, about 20 pieces, which are sold on its Instagram profile, @shoptaryncossette, and on its website, taryncossette.com. Retail price points range from $200 to $375 for looks such as the Two-Tone Cattle set, which features a cropped jacket and pants made with two-tone fabrics and cowhide prints. Another look is the Prairie Jumpsuit. It features the silhouette of a jumpsuit but with puff sleeves, lace around the neck and panels of sheer, bodice-inspired material. Fabrics used in Taryn Cossette’s line include linen, lace, cotton and canvas.

Taryn started the company after earning certificates in fashion merchandising, fashion design and fashion styling from the FCI Fashion School in fall 2019. She started the brand after her graduation and FCI’s fall student show.