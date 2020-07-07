RETAIL Monique Lhuillier to South Coast Plaza, Free Market to Runway Playa Vista

New high-end bricks-and-mortar retail is scheduled to open in Southern California this fall.

Monique Lhuillier is scheduled to open its third flagship store in early fall. Monique Lhuillier also runs flagships in New York City and the Melrose Place area of West Hollywood, Calif.

The upcoming Monique Lhuillier flagship will open in South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. Upon opening, the space will also serve as the stage for the bricks-and-mortar debut of the ML Monique Lhuillier contemporary collection at the retailer’s flagship salons. The collection has been sold on the designer’s website, MoniqueLhuillier.com., and was inspired by the chic world of New York socialites.

Lhuillier said that, like her other two shops, the South Coast Plaza flagship will give a full view of her collections.

“The beautiful space and interiors will welcome you to my world and showcase my collections from fragrance to ready-to-wear, contemporary and of course bridal. Also, coming in 2021, we are launching intimate apparel just in time for our 25th year anniversary,” she said in a statement. The South Coast Plaza shop will be located in the retail center’s Saks 5th Avenue wing. Its neighbors will include boutiques for the Camilla and Lafayette 148 New York brands.

In September, the retail concept Free Market is scheduled to open a 21,000-square-foot space at the Runway Playa Vista retail center, which is located in Playa Vista, Calif., a short drive from the Los Angeles International Airport. The first location of Free Market was opened in Denver in 2019. It was developed by a group that included Raan Parton, a cofounder of the Los Angeles fashion-and-accessories brand Apolis, and his wife, Lindsay Parton. Free Market founders also include their colleague, Paolo Carini, who is a partner in the Est4te Four international investment and development group.

Free Market will devote space to restaurant concepts such as Loqui, a Mexican restaurant; Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, an artisanal frozen-treat venture; and Joliet, a new bar concept from Ben Adams, the designer and creator of The Know Where Bar in Los Angeles’ Hollywood section.

The Playa Vista Free Market location will also feature the lifestyle brand Alchemy Works; County Line Florals, which was developed by actor Abigail Spencer; the HeyDay skincare brand; and Urbanic Paper Boutique, a Los Angeles–based stationery company.

Runway Playa Vista is managed by DJM, which developed the Lido Marina boutique retail center in Newport Beach, Calif., said Stenn Parton, DJM’s chief retail officer and Raan Parton’s brother.



“Free Market is one of those progressive retailers,” Stenn Parton said. “It merges traditional retail with an innovative marketplace format that enables leading brands to coexist and benefit from shared communal space, programming, and integrated food and beverage. We’re thrilled to welcome Free Market to Runway.”