Image via senreve.com

Image via senreve.com

MANUFACTURING

Senreve's Campaign for Black Lives Matter

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, July 16, 2020

San Francisco-headquartered Senreve, a direct-to-consumer luxe-accessories brand, hopes that its latest offering will support Black Lives Matter and shape a positive racial identity for children of color.

Earlier this month, it introduced the Ink Heartmark leather bookmark. The heart shaped bookmarks are part of the Knowledge is Freedom campaign. A company statement noted that 100 percent of the campaign’s proceeds will go to support The Conscious Kid, a non-profit dedicated to promoting positive racial identity development in youths.

The bookmarks were sold out, according to a company representative. But the Knowledge is Freedom campaign will continue for the rest of this month. With an a purchase of a Senreve bag or cashmere blanket, customers will be able to download a digital book from the brand, such as "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou, "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo, or "The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By bierrebi

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter