MANUFACTURING Levi Strauss & Co.’s Anna Walker to Chair USFIA

Anna Walker, vice president of public affairs at Levi Strauss & Co., was elected as chair to the United States Fashion Industry Association, said Julia K. Hughes, president of the Washington, D.C., trade group, on July 27.

“USFIA is dedicated to our mission to eliminate barriers to trade, and we also focus on providing resources to help members stay current with global-labor, human-rights and environmental standards,” Hughes said. “Anna’s expertise reflects USFIA’s commitment to help global brands and retailers successfully navigate the variety of trade and compliance challenges that we face every day.”

Walker has been a member of the USFIA board of directors since 2014 and served as vice chair of the board of directors since 2017. Christopher Lucas, director and associate general counsel for American Eagle Outfitters, was named USFIA vice chair, the position Walker vacated to chair USFIA.

Walker said that she would be devoted to the group’s mission of cutting through trade barriers. “I’m excited to bring my vision to the organization to enhance the industry’s advocacy and leadership for trade policy as well as sustainability and ethical sourcing,” she said.

Walker has served Levi Strauss & Co. since 2004. Her résumé includes stints as the denim giant’s senior manager for government affairs and public policy and senior director of global policy and advocacy. Since February 2019, she served as vice president of public affairs.