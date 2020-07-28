Elysewalker Announces New Store

After more than 20 years of serving as a fashion tastemaker and running the self-named Elysewalker boutiques, Los Angeles retailer Elyse Walker is opening another store.

Walker recently announced the opening of a new Elysewalker store at The Commons at Calabasas in Calabasas, Calif. The new shop is scheduled to open in Spring 2021. It will be the third Elysewalker shop. She also runs Elysewalker boutiques in Los Angeles’ exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood and in Lido Marina retail center in Newport Beach, Calif. Her other retail projects include casual concept Towne by Elysewalker and digital emporium FWRD by Elyse Walker.

The upcoming Elysewalker store will open in a 2,343-square-foot space at the Commons. It will offer designer collections such as Celine, Chloe, Dior, Givenchy, The Elder Statesman, and The Row, as well as contemporary designers ALC, Anna Quan, Isabel Marant, Etoile, Frame, Ganni, Isabel Marant, Mother, Moussy, Nanushka, Nili Lotan, R13, Re/Done, Sablyn, Staud and Ulla Johnson, Walker said.

“The new store at The Commons at Calabasas is designed to feel like an extension of our Pacific Palisades flagship, with modern details like luxe velvet furnishings, marble accents and chandeliers,” Walker said.

The Commons at Calabasas retail center is owned by Caruso, the developer of The Grove retail center in Los Angeles, and Palisades Village, based in Pacific Palisades. Walker runs a location of Towne by Elyse Walker at Palisades Village.