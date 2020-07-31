TRADE SHOWS Faire Announces Show Dates

Faire, an online marketplace focusing on independent retailers, announced dates for its inaugural trade show. The Faire Summer Market will run Aug. 26-27 on faire.com. This online trade show hopes to be a forum where independent retailers can work on orders from independent designers and brands for apparel, accessories, homewares, goods for pets and kids among other categories.

Show producers also are offering a few digital tools that they hope can guide retailers through the virtual trade show. They include data-informed shopping, where retailers can find intelligence on what are the best selling items among consumers in different categories and markets. There’s a shop-planning tool. With this tool, retailers using the Square point-of- sale system, will be able to help the retailer crunch data of what is selling well their stores, which might help guide buying strategies at trade shows. A show statement said that all vendors will offer promotions during the show.