MANUFACTURING Diplomacy to Donate All Proceeds From SS20 Peaceful Protest Capsule to The Bail Project

Expanding its commitment to social causes, Diplomacy Worldwide announced that 100 percent of proceeds from its SS20 Peaceful Protest capsule collection will be donated to The Bail Project. In the past, the brand has worked with the Black Retail Action Group, Hoodies for the Homeless and The Lineage Project. With this most recent mission, Diplomacy will support The Bail Project's efforts to afford complimentary bail services to low-income individuals, which will allow them to await their court dates while remaining with loved ones.

It is the hope of Diplomacy Worldwide Creative Director Eric Archibald that the initiative will encourage people to raise their voices in the name of justice without the fear of imprisonment due to the inability to pay bail fees while awaiting their hearing dates. The issue is most pressing during the age of COVID-19, when communities of color have been affected most by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an effort to support and protect the marginalized voices that have the courage to stand in harm's way in order to speak up for what is right," Archibald said. "Every single penny of profit is going to be used to help them."

The SS20 Peaceful Protest capsule collection includes four T-shirt designs that feature messages such as "The Revolution Will Be Live Streamed," "This Is A Peaceful Protest," "Look Deeper" and "MasterPeace." Retailing at $50, the collection is available through the Diplomacy Worldwide site and will be sold at Macy's once the retailer opens.