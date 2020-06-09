Muralist Brightens Up Little Tokyo Retail Street After Looting

Downtown Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood was hit by looters who took advantage of peaceful George Floyd protests last week.

The neighborhood clean-up included store windows being boarded up with plywood. While the boarded-up windows were a necessary precaution, they looked like a scar on a neighborhood that has prided itself with unique store architecture and signage, often inspired by the art and style of the most hip districts of Japan’s capital city.

Recently, muralist and entrepreneur Kent Yoshimura made murals reflecting communitarian ideals and what looks like art for art's sake on plywood boarding on a group of Little Tokyo storefronts. Take a look.