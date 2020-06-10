Elyse Kroll Brings From Fashion With Love to L.A.

Fashion biz veterans probably remember Elyse Kroll. She founded ENK International, which has produced trade shows such as Coterie and Intermezzo. Kroll left the trade show scene in 2012. However, this postscript on Kroll should prove that once you get into fashion, you never really leave.

Earlier this year, Kroll started a non-profit called From Fashion With Love. Its mission has been to thank nurses with gift bags filled with fashion industry goodies such as athleisure clothes, t-shirts, socks and beauty products.

FFWL will make a Los Angeles debut on June 11 when 300 gift bags will be donated to traveling nurses who recently served at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Kroll said these traveling nurses treated COVID-19 patients.

“Our frontline nurses, from across the U.S., made the powerful decision to leave their homes and families to help save lives," Kroll said.

"They moved into temporary living quarters and still show up every day in hospital emergency rooms to deal with the sickest COVID patients, young and old.

We have all witnessed their bravery, and as members of the fashion industry, From Fashion With Love wants to offer appreciation, gratitude and thanks for their heroic efforts and to give nurses a genuine reason to smile, one gift bag filled with fashion at a time," she said.