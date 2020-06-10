MANUFACTURING Nina Fuhrman Named Chief Merchant for JustFab and ShoeDazzle

TechStyle Fashion Group announced the appointment of Nina Fuhrman to the role of chief merchant of its digital membership-based brands JustFab and ShoeDazzle. At the parent company of JustFab, ShoeDazzle, Fabletics, Savage X Fenty and FabKids, Fuhrman formerly served as the vice president and general manager of FabFitFun Style.

“We are thrilled to bring Nina on board at such an exciting time for TechStyle,” said Laura Joukovski, president of JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids. “We are confident that she will be essential to the growth of the JustFab and ShoeDazzle brands, and we are looking forward to working with her closely and leveraging her vast talent driving experiences and strategy for high growth retail organizations.”

In her new role, Fuhrman oversee design and product strategy for JustFab and ShoeDazzle's merchandising categories. Following her previous role's responsibilities of building FabFitFun's omni-channel presence, she will now lead end-to-end inventory management across merchandising, design, planning and production. During her career, Furman has worked with Ideo, Louis Vuitton, Walmart, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew and Gap.

“I am thankful to be entering into this new chapter with such a dynamic organization whose mission is to reimagine the fashion business,” Fuhrman said. “At such an exciting time for retail and e-commerce, I’m excited for the incredible opportunity to operate within TechStyle’s unique position at the center of fashion and innovation, building amazing brands for passionate customers.”