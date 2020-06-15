Nathlie Seaver To Close Los Angeles Boutique & Focus on Digital Channel

Nathalie Seaver has been selling her Paris inspired, but made-in-Los Angeles styles on Los Angeles’ West Third Street for 22-years. On June 12, Seaver announced the end of an era. She will close her physical boutique at 8360 W. Third St., which is located between Beverly Center and The Grove retail centers. Seaver will focus on her digital channel Maison-Nathalie.com after June 24. The past few months of COVID-19 shutdowns changed the way she did business.

"There was a surprise silver lining for my business during the Pandemic,” she said. “While my shop was closed in the early days, I created Liberty of London facemasks and posted them on Instagram and Facebook -- and people from all over the country then discovered my website when they bought the masks. While we'd been online for several years, the masks were a real turning point for us: repeat customers, happy with the high quality of the masks, came back to reorder, then returned for one of my dress or blouse designs and various gifts. Suddenly my online business kicked in and made sense and it felt like the right moment to make the transition," she said.

Bon chance Nathalie! We’ll miss seeing you on West Third Street.