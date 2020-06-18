RETAIL #BringBackRetail Initiative Started by Anaheim, Calif., Company

Direct Edge Media Inc.’s products are a familiar presence in bricks-and-mortar stores. The Anaheim, Calif.-headquartered company makes the print displays, marketing materials and boxes that are part of many in-store experiences.

On June 17, the company announced its own aid program, dubbed #BringBackRetail, for its friends and partners in the action-sports world, which are beginning to emerge from COVID-19 shutdowns, said Ryan Brueckner, Direct Edge’s chief executive officer and co-founder.

“As an organization, we have always valued our business clients as an extension of our Direct Edge family. Many of them have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to create a fun way to unite our employees while doing our part to support our business partners,” Brueckner said.

Direct Edge will host a #BringBackRetail event at Irvine Spectrum retail center in Irvine, Calif. 10:30 a.m., June 27. The event will encourage Direct Edge employees to shop at the company’s retail partners. Direct Edge also will reimburse its employees for up to $250 for purchases. Employees were encouraged to shop at Vans, Quiksilver, Billabong, RVCA, Roxy, Tillys, Fox, etnies, Hoonigan, Volcom, Havaianas and VonZipper.

Ryan Clark, Direct Edge’s president and co-founder, hoped that other organizations would join their campaign. “While Direct Edge is one company looking to #BringBackRetail, we hope the initiative motivates the community to shop locally and support their favorite brands,” he said.