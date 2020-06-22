TRADE SHOWS The Digital Material Show to Launch in July

Following the cancellation of its NW Materials Show, scheduled for Feb. 12–13 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore., and the NE Materials Show, Hynes Convention Center in Boston that was scheduled to take place Feb. 5–6, American Events Inc. has developed a new edition within its trade-show portfolio. Through a partnership with Première Vision Sport and Material Exchange to develop The Digital Material Show, The Materials Show will go digital this summer.

This new event offering will comprise two components, a material showcase online, which will feature digital samples, in addition to a segment focused on networking and live webinars. Through the Material Exchange Digital Library, vendors will upload digital files reflecting samples of their materials to participate in the July 15-Aug. 15 showcase. Within the showcase, brands will be presented with digital samples, affording opportunities for vendor-attendee discussions to take place.

From July 21-23, organizers will launch a networking-and-live webinar segment. This offering will feature live networking opportunities, interactive webinars and thought-leadership presentations. Brands and visitors will receive complimentary admission following registration. Exhibitors who were scheduled to participate in The Materials Shows that were canceled in February and purchased tickets will also enjoy complimentary admission.