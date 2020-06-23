TRADE SHOWS Sourcing at MAGIC and Footwear Sourcing to Launch Digital Trade Event

With the trade-show model shifting, Informa Markets Fashion announced on June 22, the launch of a new concept in sourcing-and-supply chain trade events to complement its existing onsite show Sourcing at MAGIC. Beginning Sept. 15 and running through Dec. 15, Sourcing at MAGIC and Footwear Sourcing will host a digital component that provides access to manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from around the globe, but within a single digital space.

“We are thrilled to launch this new digital marketplace where, for the first time for our buyers, they will have the opportunity to connect with an even larger global network of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers dynamically and instantaneously 24/7,” Andreu David, event manager of Sourcing at MAGIC said. “It’s going to be a huge value-add for our global fashion community.”

While this new event was created to serve the sourcing needs of apparel makers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted travel during the first half of 2020 and remains a global issue, it is a complementary component to Informa Markets Fashion's onsite shows.

“As much as we wish we could execute our normal sourcing event with over 30 countries, we are excited for this opportunity to highlight our incredible U.S. fashion manufacturing community,” Kelly Helfman, president of MAGIC, said. “The digital event, which will be open for commerce before, during, and after the physical show, will be the perfect complement to the smaller, physical event.”

The three-month digital trade event will run concurrently with a physical Sourcing at MAGIC edition that will be hosted Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with a heavy made-in-America focus. In addition to its own physical event that will take place concurrently with Sourcing at MAGIC's run beginning Sept. 30, WWDMAGIC revealed on June 23 that its own digital business-to-business marketplace would run Sept. 1-Nov. 1.