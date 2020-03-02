MANUFACTURING Independent Director Appointed to Deckers Board

Effective March 1, Juan R. Figuereo joined the Board of Directors for Goleta, Calif.-based Deckers Brands, parent company of footwear, apparel and accessories brands including UGG, Koolaburra, Hoka One, Teva and Sanuk. A bachelor's of business administration graduate from Florida International University, Figuereo has fulfilled the executive financial duties at many companies during his decades-long career.

"I am excited to join the Deckers Board of Directors," Figuereo said in a statement. "I look forward to the opportunity to contribute my expertise to this dynamic portfolio of brands, as they continue to drive their key strategies and engage with consumers around the world."

The Feb. 25 announcement of Figuereo's appointment adds to a resume that has included roles such as executive vice president and chief financial officer of beauty brand Revlon, Inc., from 2016 to 2017; executive vice president and chief financial officer of wireless-communication service provider NII Holdings, Inc., from 2012 to 2015; executive vice president and chief financial officer of marketing firm Newell Brands, Inc., from 2009 to 2012; and executive vice president and chief financial officer of beverage-and-food-service company Cott Corporation from 2007 to 2009. In addition to these roles, Figuereo has also worked with Walmart Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc., in senior-management roles. He also enjoys established roots in the apparel industry, as Figuereo currently serves as director and chair of the audit committee for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH Corp.