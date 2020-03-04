RETAIL Christian Louboutin Heading to Rodeo Drive

Christian Louboutin is moving to Rodeo Drive. The French luxury-footwear house and luxe-lifestyle brand recently signed a lease to open a boutique at 477 N. Rodeo Drive, according to Jay Luchs, Newmark Knight Frank‘s vice chairman, who brokered the deal.

Louboutin has been running separate women’s and men’s shops a few miles away on the 600 block of North Robertson Boulevard for around a decade. Both Robertson boutiques are scheduled to close at the end of the year when the Louboutin Rodeo shop opens, Luchs said.

The upcoming Louboutin shop will be located at the corner of Rodeo Drive and South Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Calif. The two-story space’s past occupants have included a Badgley Mischka store, which opened in 2011. It also housed the Boulmiche boutique that made film history, serving as the set for a famous scene from the 1990 film “Pretty Woman,” where a store clerk tells Julia Roberts that she does not meet the boutique’s standards.

The boutique’s most recent occupant was August Getty. The Los Angeles designer was scheduled to open an atelier at 477 N. Rodeo, but the brand reportedly changed directions and the shop never opened.

Rodeo Drive is considered one of Southern California’s top fashion streets and one of the area’s top draws for tourists. Louboutin’s new neighbors will include a Saint Laurent boutique and a former Brooks Brothers emporium that was acquired by LVMH in late 2018. The luxe conglomerate reportedly is remodeling the former emporium into a hotel.

A space on Rodeo Drive can serve as one of the best billboards in the world, said Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association.

“If you are going to be in town as a luxury brand, you have to be on Rodeo,” she said. “It’s where all the tourists go.”

The Louboutin Robertson stores are located on a quiet stretch of the thoroughfare that are a few blocks away from a fashion hub on Robertson and Melrose Avenue. That corner includes shops for pioneering boutique retailers Maxfield, James Perse, the streetwear store BAPE and John Varvatos. Opportunities for fashion retail will expand when the Robertson Lane development starts construction in the next couple of years. Located around the intersection of North La Peer Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, the project will feature a 271-room hotel and ground-level retail, according to media reports.