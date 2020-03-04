TRADE SHOWS Curve Brings Intimate Trade-Show Setting to L.A.’s Intimates Businesses

Moving into a new space for 2020, Eurovet’s Curve trade show launched its Los Angeles edition Feb. 23–24 at the Westdrift Manhattan Beach hotel.

“L.A. is one of those capitals of fashion, and it’s a natural meeting point for the West Coast,” explained Raphael Camp, chief executive officer of Eurovet Americas. “It has this sexy and glamourous component.”

For Los Angeles designer Kaila Methven of Madame Methven, the show provided an opportunity to showcase new designs for Swim 2020, lingerie and her new festival collection. Methven was also promoting her Madame Methven Peace Love Unity Respect initiative, which affords sales-employment opportunities to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“People from the community who don’t have jobs because [of stigmas surrounding people who are] transgendered or because they can’t get into school because they’ve been kicked out of their parents’ house because they are gay or lesbian,” she explained.“This association allows them to make sales and, no matter what, they get 20 percent.”

At the booth where Curvy Couture was showcasing customer favorites and 2021 designs for plus-sized consumers and full-busted clients, Summer Rose Beltran, who manages social media, marketing and public relations for the brand, mentioned that buyers were looking into alluring, sexy designs and wire-free bras.

“A lot of the people who are here are happy because it’s warmer than where they are from,” she said. “The mood and energy are lighter than most shows.”

Co-owners of the 25-year-old TLC Lingerie, located in Billings, Mont., Lisa Cetrone and Tana Re attended the event after assuming ownership of the business nearly two years ago.

“We want to create long-term relationships and so we wanted to intimately meet with vendors, have a cocktail with them,” Cetrone said. “New York is big, but it’s not our goal to wander around Manhattan.”

Veteran buyer Kathy Rodarte, owner of Lu Lu’s Nouvelle in Manhattan Beach, Calif., was happy to have a Los Angeles–area show to help her identify products that will set apart her bricks-and-mortar business from online alternatives.

“As a buyer, I work hard to find unique brands that hopefully don’t have a huge online presence. Keeping it small, tight and boutique-y is important to my business,” she said. “The way I cultivate relationships with my customers, I cultivate with designers. It’s important to have those relationships all the way around.”