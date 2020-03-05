TRADE SHOWS Luxury Designs Come Alive at The Novus Forum

During its seventh edition, hosted Feb. 9–11 at the Andaz 5th Avenue in New York City, The Novus Forum produced a show that was elegant yet afforded a minimalist setting in which designers for the luxury market such as Gemy Maalouf and Gatti Nolli by Marwan could showcase their most recent creations. Co-founded by Los Angeles designer Kevan Hall and Creative Director Evan Curtis, who leads the initiative, The Novus Forum affords an alternative to larger shows.

“It’s a great showplace,” said Hall. “Designer suites become their showrooms. It’s an intimate way to show a collection. In this environment, you’re able to make the suite look like your own showroom. The buyers love it because there is lots of light.”

This atmosphere attracted buyers such as Fran Stamper of the Texas-boutique retail brand Julian Gold, who was preparing for one of her busiest times of the year. With lighting perfect for exploring fresh designs, Gold was happy to see Nardos Couture’s and Hall’s latest creations.

“We have a big Southern-gala season in San Antonio. We don’t seem to have enough party clothes!” she explained. “Nardos, who is a Dallas couture designer, was new to the show and very pleased with it. She has mostly been doing atelier business. We loved having her in our store and loved seeing what she did for all the other stores. Kevan’s line was lovely.”

While observing the types of garments that were most often noticed and pulled from racks by attendees, influencers and the press, Curtis noticed traction among certain trends. The event’s evening soiree also served as a source for identifying trends in women’s formalwear, for which the forum is known.

“There is a lot of interest in animal prints, cocktail dresses with bold shoulders, a light sparkle,” Curtis said. “Also, a lot of interest in some ombré evening gowns and bows—oversized bows on shoulders and around the waist.”

In town to buy for her Bala Cynwyd, Penn., boutique Gabrielle, Susan Cooper is a regular attendee to The Novus Forum, where she chooses designs for her female clientele ages 45 to 65, whom she describes as “modern, chic, sophisticated and sexy.” A few of Cooper’s favorites have been Hall’s work, in addition to pieces offered by Said Kobeisy.

“They seem to have some fresher lines,” she said. “In this industry, especially in special occasion, it’s a bit hard because there aren’t that many new designers popping up all the time. They do that for you through Novus. The organizers are doing the legwork for you and bringing them to you in an easy-to-see forum.”

While Curtis is pleased with the buyer response to individual designers, he is quick to point out that it takes a community to put on a successful event.

“Novus doesn’t occupy an individualistic mentality—it’s a collective,” he explained. “Each designer knows they are part of something larger than themselves. In unity, everybody’s sales team, everybody’s marketing team, can work to draw in the attendance we all need in order to have a successful showcase, in order to get new clients, in order to continue to produce the material vision.”