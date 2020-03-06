MANUFACTURING Nicholas Mayfield and LRG Collaborate With Chip Tha Ripper

Bringing Chip Tha Ripper home was the objective of designer Nicholas Mayfield's latest collaboration with the rapper and clothing brand Lifted Research Group. The Chip Tha Ripper x LRG capsule collection was created with artwork developed by Mayfield with inspiration from Chip's global travels, but also his deep connection to his hometown of Cleveland that always leads him to return to the city.

According to an LRG statement on Instagram, the hoodie design features "...direct embroidery on hood and a back reflective logo that represents the many faces of our ancestors that guide life’s journey. When the print reflects, the ancestors come to life and have your back, and the light journey ahead."

Additional imagery featured on pieces that include long- and short-sleeve T-shirts is inspired by Chip's work, including his mixtape "The Cleveland Show," its follow up "Gift Raps," and the single "Rap 4 Sale." A strong message of "unity through diversity" is also relayed throughout the capsule.

Available online at l-r-g.com/, the collection runs in sizes S-3XL and is priced from $30-$60 retail.