The Brixton Label Tries on Lucas Beaufort’s Art

Count on the Brixton brand to design headwear, chinos and flannels with vintage twist. But the Oceanside, Calif. – headquartered brand released a first on March 10. It’s the label’s first collaboration line with an artist. The line is called Brixton Presents Visual Relay collection, and it features the work of French artist Lucas Beaufort. Beaufort makes graffiti-inspired designs, puts them on canvas and on photographs of skateboarders tearing up urban landscapes.

During a March 12 release party for the line at the Naud Gallery near downtown Los Angeles’ Chinatown section, a crowd of Brixton fans watched Beaufort do a live painting on a mural of puzzle-like shapes. Adriana Matthews, Brixton's marketing director, said that Beaufort’s work builds bridges during tough times. “His vision is one of creating connections,” Matthews said. “It’s ironic with everything going on now. But it brings people together.“

Portions of the Beaufort’s March 12 live painting were sold to people at the party. Matthews said that these art collectors would have a connection through the mural.

Also on display was Brixton’s Lucas Beaufort collection, which featured the artist’s styles on 16 items including hoodies and tees. For Holiday ’20, Brixton will release a collaboration collection with another artist; the New York-based BB Bastidas.