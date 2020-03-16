FASHION Fashion Week Events in Los Angeles Postponed as Coronavirus Fears Grow

From fears of a halted supply chain in apparel manufacturing to retailers assuring consumers they are taking precautions to protect shoppers in their stores, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an uncertain future within the garment industry. Recent announcements from within the industry have revealed that major Fashion Week events in Los Angeles will be postponed.

In a March 13 email, Art Hearts Fashion producers explained that the Fall/Winter 2020 shows scheduled for March 26–29 at the Majestic Downtown would be postponed.

“We are working diligently to reschedule for a future date once we are allowed to gather safely,” a representative said.

Additionally, in an email sent later on March 13, LA Fashion Week Executive Producer Arthur Chipman explained that the health of all involved in the production of the show and guests was the priority of organizers. He revealed the March 27–29 shows at the Petersen Automotive Museum would not go on.

“Unfortunately, due to the recent developments regarding the coronavirus, we’ve decided to officially postpone the shows until further notice,” Chipman explained. “[The] health and safety of the designers, our staff and guests take precedence over everything else, and, while we would have loved to have our shows continue, things will be put on hold for the time being.”