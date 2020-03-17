TECHNOLOGY Tukatech Offers Complimentary Cloud License to Current CAD Users to Work Remotely

While the COVID-19 panedemic led some to make early attempts to capitalize on this tragic time, others have recognized an opportunity to become part of the solution. Over this past weekend, the luxury-goods house LVMH announced that it would utilize its fragrance resources to produce sanitizing gel for France’s emergency and healthcare workers. In Los Angeles, the technology firm Tukatech is helping its current customers work from home by offering a cloud license free of charge to CAD users who have a dongle license key.

“As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Ram Sareen, founder and chief executive officer of Tukatech, said in a statement. “We want to help our industry partners stay afloat through this unsure time and give our customers the luxury to continue running business remotely.”

Through allowing its customers to utilize its cloud technology, which can be accessed anywhere during any hour, Tukatech has created greater freedom for apparel-industry workers to remain on the job while staying in a safe, secure location. The company said that it would work with clients who use TUKAcad, TUKAdesign, TUKAmark, SMARTmark and TUKA3D to transition to a cloud license at no charge.