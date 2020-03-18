LACMA Acquires Puey Quinones Dress

Los Angeles County Museum of Art is serious about fashion.

The collection of its Costume and Textiles department includes looks from giants of fashion history such as Martin Margiela, Cristobal Balenciaga, Helmut Lang, House of Dior...and now Los Angeles-based Puey Quinones.

Paul Martineau, president of Puey Quinones, Los Angeles, announced March 12 that Sharon Takeda, LACMA's senior curator and head of LACMA's Costume and Textiles section, acquired a Quinones mini dress with draped pouf sleeves for the museum.

Quinones introduced the dress during an Aug. 20 runway show for the brand at Redbird restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. Takeda reportedly attended the show. Martineau said that LACMA spent $2,800 to acquire the piece. Exhibition of the dress has not been scheduled. LACMA acquiring Quinones' dress was also significant because he was the second Filipino designer to have a piece in LACMA's collection. Los Angeles- based Monique Lhuillier was the first.