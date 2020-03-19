Betabrand Says 'Clothe The Telecommuting Masses!'

"What is in a name?" Juliet Capulet asked.

The heroine of Romeo and Juliet said that labels don't mean much. But the San Francisco-headquartered Betabrand might beg to differ, especially when it comes to its new Work From Home pants.

Betabrand founder Chris Lindland recently announced its Work From Home pants should be the new uniform for a telecommuting workforce, which currently seems to include every U.S.worker.

If the Work From Home pants seem a bit familiar to Betabrand fans, well, they are correct. Until recently, these pants were the brand's Dress Pant Yoga Pants. The Tencel twill pants feature belt loops, a faux fly and an elastic draw string waist.

Betabrand contends that telecommuters are able to stay comfortable in these pants with a new name, while looking and feeling professional. Expect more variation in Work From Home pants, Lindland said that his company will be launching new styles weekly.