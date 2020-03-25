TRADE SHOWS Kingpins Launches Kingpins24; PI Apparel Postponements and FMNC Canceled

Navigating through the effects COVID-19 has had on the apparel industry, trade-show producers have been left with few options—postpone, cancel or start being a bit creative.

One of the largest signs of the severity the coronavirus pandemic has had on the apparel industry was apparent when the denim category’s most-anticipated event of the year, Kingpins, announced on March 10 that it would cancel its April 2020 Amsterdam edition following the show producer’s February decision to not host its Hong Kong installment, scheduled for May 13–14.

On March 24, organizers announced that in place of the April 22–23 Amsterdam edition at SugarCity, a new denim event would be held online on those dates. Named Kingpins24, the new edition will stream online, going live at 9 a.m. CET on the first day.

“We, as a whole, are resilient, resourceful and optimistic,” Kingpins founder Andrew Olah said. “When one door closes, another opens. We believe Kingpins24 can give our global industry a chance to connect and share information. We have no other desire but to be a conduit for the denim world during these difficult times, when most of us, including me, are at home far away from our normal world.”

In a press release, Kingpins noted that this event would “not take the place of a Kingpins trade show.” The premise of this fresh offering is to present supply-chain trends for the denim category’s Fall/Winter 2021 season through line presentations, discussions surrounding sustainability and updates regarding corporate social responsibility. Additionally, Olah will be joined by industry experts as Kingpins24 hosts panels and interviews.

MarketKey’s PI Apparel brand of global events, which focus on the technological advancements within the garment industry, has also revised its schedule for 2020. PI Apparel’s New York City event, originally scheduled for June 2–3, will now take place Nov. 9–10. The show’s international calendar also shifted to a schedule that now features shows in Hong Kong Sept. 15–16, Amsterdam Oct. 19–20, New York Nov. 9–10 and Ho Chi Minh City Dec. 1–2. Supply Chain Forum dates for New York were announced as Oct. 1–2, while the Amsterdam installment will be held Nov. 2–3.

In an email sent on March 21, Fashion Market Northern California show organizers announced that its April 19–21 event, which was scheduled to take place at the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo, Calif., would be canceled.

“The health [and] wellness of our buyers, exhibitors, staff and community are of the utmost importance to us,” the email read. “We know any disruption to business is difficult for all, and we hope that this situation is remedied shortly and that everyone stays healthy.”