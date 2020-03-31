TRADE SHOWS New Hire at IMC

Amid a shifting trade-show calendar, International Market Centers announced a new addition to its Buyer Services team. As the recently appointed key accounts manager for apparel, Toni Parsons has replaced National Accounts Manager for Apparel Michelle Harrison, who retired.

Reporting to IMC’s vice president of buyer services, Cindy Henry, Parsons will focus on Atlanta Apparel’s key accounts and co-op marketing.

“The mission of IMC’s Buyer Services team is to serve as a key resource for our valued buyers through one-on-one relationships,” Henry said. “Toni brings new insights and personal experience to build upon the strong groundwork Michelle established during her time at IMC. I look forward to working with Toni to continue to support and connect with the apparel community.”

The March 24 announcement was made as many trade-show producers have been forced to reconsider their schedules due to cancellations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Parsons’s first market in her new role will be the June Atlanta Apparel, which is scheduled to take place June 10–13 at the AmericasMart in Atlanta.

Prior to her role with IMC, Parsons worked with the employee-discount-program company Purchasing Power and Benchmark Brands. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, where she pursued a bachelor of science degree in retail, Parsons also served as an intern with InStyle and Marie Claire magazines.