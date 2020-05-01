MANUFACTURING Jack Martinez To Unveil New Eyewear Line

The Black Flys eyewear label provided inspiration and UV protection to the action sports scene in the 1990s. Jack Martinez designed the eyewear for this Costa Mesa, Calif.-based brand in its heyday, and its shades covered the eyes of NBA player Dennis Rodman, Brad Nowell of influential brand Sublime; he played Black Flys parties before Sublime got big, and Bono of U2. The vocalist wore the Black Flys shades in U2’s Beautiful Day video.

Martinez parted ways with Black Flys in 2018. His design efforts have gone toward making bicycles for the Backward Circle Bike Co. Eyewear continues to be important. This week, he unveiled a new eyewear line, called StopEyeVirus.com.

The Made in USA eyewear features paper frames and will start being distributed before Memorial Day, Martinez said.They are designed with the bright colors and some of the irreverent humor of Black Flys. But he’s also pitching them as personal protective equipment.

“It’s fashion and protection, “ Martinez said. The eyewear can be worn over glasses...and they can protect a wearer’s eyes from spit, dirt or what ever comes the wearer’s way, Martinez said.