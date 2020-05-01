MANUFACTURING First Matching Mother-Daughter Active Capsule Released by Fabletics

Ahead of Mother's Day, Fabletics unveiled its first coordinating mother-daughter activewear collection, which was built on the theme that "girls can do anything." Designed by Chief Performance Officer Ginger Ressler and her daughter Gia, the capsule is meant to inspire Fabletics customers.

"Since the beginning, I wanted to design a coordinated collection for Fabletics," Ressler said. "And I love how much joy this collection sparks, which is more important now than ever."

The collection includes three outfits and is available online for toddlers, children and adults, in sizes 2T-XL for kids and women's sizing in XXS-4X. While Fabletics stores remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the collection launched on Fabletics.com on April 27.

In addition to uplifting its customers, Fabletics has committed to using the collection to help those in need with 100 percent of the net profits from the sale of its children's pieces being donated to provide meals to kids. Until May 31, a minimum donation of $25,000 will be made to Blessings in a Backpack's COVID-19 relief program, which will aid children who depend on school lunches, but are faced with no food options during closures.

"The capsule conveys values I'm committed to passing down to Gia," Ressler said. "I want her to follow her dreams, while making the world a better place."