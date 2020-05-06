MANUFACTURING Mindfulness is at the Center of Onzie's Mask Mission

Through its Mindful Masks initiative, Los Angeles-made fitness-clothing brand Onzie is creating non-medical, reusable face masks for adults and children, while donating proceeds to benefit healthcare workers in the United States. Founded 10 years ago by Kimberly Swarth, Onzie started making adult-sized masks from material upcycled following production of its yoga apparel following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States. By late March had donated the pieces to local hospitals in Los Angeles, including the nursing department at UCLA Medical Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

By the beginning of May, Onzie announced that it had expanded its program by creating masks to fit children ages five through 10. The multi-layer fabric masks are made using Full Flex Spandex. They are reusable, washable, and available in a two-pack retailing for $20, while a double package of similar masks for adults is priced at $24.

By press time, the approved LA Protects manufacturer had donated more than 15,000 masks and was reaching farther with its donation efforts by donating all proceeds from its Mindful Mask give-back initiative to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.