Rodeo Drive Wants To Give The World A Pandemic Break

Pandemic culture has pushed everything online; meetings, shopping, there’s even been digital happy hours. To keep the world digitally engaged with Rodeo Drive, the luxe Beverly Hills, Calif. - shopping district, a new digital site Rodeo Drive Recommends was unveiled by merchants group Rodeo Drive Committee.

Rodeo Drive Recommends made a debut on the district’s website rodeodrive-bh.com. It will aim to keep people connected to Rodeo Drive by highlighting the glam street’s history and also give viewers food for thought and entertainment.

One of the first posts was a street photography gallery called Rodeo Drive 1984. It shows candid views of the street photographed by Anthony Hernandez.

Also expect lists. One feature is Ten Iconic Fashion Movies to Keep You Connected and Inspired in the Age of Social Distancing. Expect fashion movies such as The Devil Wears Prada and Pretty Woman, which filmed some scenes around Rodeo. There’s also documentaries such as The Times of Bill Cunningham, a documentary on inspiring and influential fashion journalist Bill Cunningham who died in 2016.

Also coming up, according to a site representative, an interview with Robert Hayman, the son of Rodeo pioneer Fred Hayman. Journalist and retailer Rose Apodaca will interview Hayman fils. In 2014, She published a coffee table book on Fred Hayman’s Rodeo career.