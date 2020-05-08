Betsey Johnson Forecasts Post-COVID-19 Fashion

Betsey Johnson, the highly influential designer, famous for doing cartwheels on runways, as well as her lighthearted, rules breaking fashion has been on a tour for her book Betsey A Memoir, published by Penguin Random House.

Johnson made a stop at Santa Monica, Calif.- based KCRW’s Press Play With Madeline Brand program. Of course, Johnson talked about her long history of doing cartwheels at her fashion shows. Of course, she talked about being part of Andy Warhol's art and fashion scene in the late 1960s and her short marriage to John Cale of highly influential rock band The Velvet Underground. They are some of the subjects that she's asked in almost every interview.

Program host, Madeline Brand also asked Johnson for her forecast on how the pandemic will change fashion. Johnson saw a flattening of a fashion curve, and opportunity.

“When we get back in action, everything will be survival clothing; cheap, one-size-fits practically all, “ she said. “I think I could have good shot at relaunching the fun, the craziness, the patterns, the drawings. Even though the shapes can be basic and comfortable and inexpensive, they could have little fun put on them somewhere, because people will need the fun.”