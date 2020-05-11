TRADE SHOWS ATS Announces Addition of Apparel Textile Sourcing Virtual to Trade-Show Calendar

As part of its 2020 trade-show calendar, Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Shows announced a new offering with its Apparel Textile Sourcing Virtual edition. Scheduled to take place May 25-29, the show will feature supply-chain focused seminars, buyer-and-seller matchmaking, and interactive booths, through which attendees can shop ready-to-order apparel, textiles and accessories.

While ATS postponed its Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami show due to COVID-19, moving the event from May 27-29 to Nov. 11-13, show organizers wanted to aid its exhibitors and attendees. The introduction of the virtual ATS component was due to the challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic faced by the industry. According to Jason Prescott, chief executive officer of JPC Inc. and ATS Trade Show producer, the COVID-19 pandemic has led industry leaders to come together in the spirit of collaboration to support the health of the apparel business.

“We first surveyed thousands of buyers and sellers, and over 90 percent conveyed an eagerness to attend virtually. Then we engaged our B2B trade platforms—TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com,” he said. “We used these same large B2B platforms to launch the ATS brand in 2016. Finally, we are subsidizing manufacturers from hard-hit regions to significantly lower their booth costs. We are here to support our community.”

Bringing together professionals from around the globe, event producers are approaching attendees who are currently and previously registered for the Miami and Canada editions of the ATS shows, in addition to brands from TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com.

“We know digital works,” Prescott said. “Virtual will take time getting used to, especially for overseas producers to buy into the concept, but it’s here to stay. Touch, texture and relationships will never go away, but virtual is the natural evolution.”