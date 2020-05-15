Fashion Superstar Virgil Abloh Helps with A Hip Hop Merch Project

Music merchandise is a market that is valued up to $3.1 billion, according to a 2016 study from the Licensing International trade group. It’s a proven revenue generator. If a fashion superstar is associated with a project, there’s a chance a merch project will enjoy some added zest.

Virgil Abloh, chief executive officer of the Off-White fashion house and artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear, contributed a sketch to a merch collection for Canadian rapper Nav and his recently released third studio album Good Intentions. The collection was just released on Nav’s merch site shop.navmusic.com, so far we haven’t heard about sales.