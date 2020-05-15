Virgil Abloh's sketch of hip hop musician Nav for the rapper's Good Intention's merch collection. Image courtesy Nav.

Virgil Abloh's sketch of hip hop musician Nav for the rapper's Good Intention's merch collection. Image courtesy Nav.

Fashion Superstar Virgil Abloh Helps with A Hip Hop Merch Project

By Andrew Asch | Friday, May 15, 2020

Music merchandise is a market that is valued up to $3.1 billion, according to a 2016 study from the Licensing International trade group. It’s a proven revenue generator. If a fashion superstar is associated with a project, there’s a chance a merch project will enjoy some added zest.

Virgil Abloh, chief executive officer of the Off-White fashion house and artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear, contributed a sketch to a merch collection for Canadian rapper Nav and his recently released third studio album Good Intentions. The collection was just released on Nav’s merch site shop.navmusic.com, so far we haven’t heard about sales.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Artistic Milliners

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter