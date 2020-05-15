RETAIL South Coast Plaza Unveils Curbside Shopping Program

California retailers got the green light to offer curbside service last week, where shoppers can park in front of a store and pick up goods. South Coast Plaza recently unveiled a curbside shopping operation for its 2.8 million-square-foot center in Costa Mesa, Calif.

On May 15, South Coast Plaza retail center unveiled on SCP 2 Go, a curbside shopping system for more than 70 of its shops such as Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Coach, Louis Vuitton and Uniqlo.

To participate, consumers place an order with one of the shops involved with SCP 2 Go. The boutique will contact them when the order is ready. For delivery, shoppers will park at a color-coded delivery location at the center. A courier will drop by the car and place the order in the car’s trunk.

South Coast Plaza anchors Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom will be running separate curbside shopping programs.

Debra Gunn Downing, South Coast Plaza’s executive director, marketing, said that SCP 2 Go will run as long as there is a demand for it.