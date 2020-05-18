TRADE SHOWS July Edition of Miami's SwimShow Canceled

Amid the planning of cities and states reopening for business across the United States, only plans for interaction on a small scale, such as curbside pickup at retailers, crowd-size control and socially distanced dining, have been considered during this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has meant that trade-show organizers are facing some difficult decisions.

For the Swimwear Association of Florida, one of these decisions has been to cancel its SwimShow, which was originally scheduled to be held July 11-14 at the Miami Beach Convention Center during Miami Swim Week. In an email sent Monday, Swimwear Association of Florida’s Executive Director Judy Stein said that the decision was made with the safety of the show's exhibitors and visitors in mind.

“Unfortunately, there are so many unknown factors to contend with, which makes it difficult to predict what the next few months will bring,” she said. “Myself and the board has [sic] the utmost respect for your health, safety and well-being as well as that of our participants and attendees, so with those thoughts in mind and not to prolong a decision any longer, the board has chosen to cancel the July show.”

The event would have been celebrating its 38th annual edition if it had not been canceled. In her email, Stein mentioned that the opportunity could arise for a SwimShow to be organized during the second half of 2020.

"There is a possibility that SwimShow will produce a tradeshow in October,” she said. “Lots of details to work out; I will provide more information at a later date.”