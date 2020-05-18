LEGAL State Senate Committee Approves New Garment Worker Wage-Theft Bill

Labor leaders received a boost on May 14 when SB 1399, the Garment Worker Protection Act, was approved by four out of five members of the California State Senate’s Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement. Now, SB 1399 moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee, but no hearing on the bill has been scheduled yet.

The bill is intended to expand wage-theft liability in the garment-manufacturing industry, said Marissa Nuncio director for the Garment Worker Center, one of the co-sponsors of the bill.

“There’s definitely more opportunities for enforcement. That’s the goal,” Nuncio said. “With expanded liability, there’s opportunity, via inclusion of more-responsible parties, that workers will be able to recover their unpaid wages.”

In SB 1399, retailers would be responsible for the wages of people employed by their contractors. In the past, labor advocates have critiqued a common retailers’ defense in past wage disputes. The defense was that contractors are solely responsible for wages for items sold at retailers’ stores. There were too many loopholes in a previous law covering this issue, AB633, and it created opportunities for wage theft, SB1399 supporters said.

SB1399 also requests to eliminate piece rate pay, through which workers are paid by the pieces they finish. The law would require these workers be paid an hourly wage. Another feature of SB 1399 would authorize the state Labor Commissioner’s Bureau of Field Enforcement investigators to issue citations across the entire supply chain, not just the contractors.

SB1399 was authored by California State Sen Maria Elena Durazo, a Democrat who represents East Los Angeles, parts of downtown Los Angeles and neighborhoods surrounding downtown. Sponsors of the bill included the Garment Worker Center, Bet Tzedek Legal Services, the California Labor Federation, and the Western Center on Law and Poverty. On May 14, representatives for these groups participated in a car rally to support the bill. About 35 protesters drove in a caravan of 15 cars through downtown Los Angeles during the rally. The cars bore signs with slogans of support for the bill.

Last year, these groups enjoyed a coup in recovering lost wages, $16.3 million, for garment workers.