Levi’s Celebrates 501 Day With a Virtual Concert + Exclusive Collabs

May 20 is 501 Day, or the 147th anniversary of a patent that started the denim world as we know it.

On May 20, 1873, Levi Strauss, the founder of Levi Strauss & Co., and tailor Jacob Davis, received a patent for work pants reinforced with metal rivets. The pants became better known as Levi’s 501, which helped create a global fashion. Jeans are ubiquitous and have a presence in wardrobes in almost every country.

Levi’s is going to celebrate 501 Day by unveiling a collaboration line Levi’s x Golf with Golf Wang, a Los Angeles fashion line which was founded by Grammy award winning hip hop artist Tyler the Creator. The collaboration will feature a jean bearing giant, colorful polka dots.

Also scheduled to be released, Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1971 “Golden Ticket 501 Jeans.

Gold foil will be wrapped around a limited edition of 501 jeans. Some will the line’s jeans will feature a red tab where the word Levi’s is spelled in capital letters. Others will feature lower case letters, which is how the brand name appeared on the 501 jeans’ red tab before 1971.

What is a party without entertainment? The brand will produce a Levi’s 501 Day Live special on its Instagram Live channel @levis. The day will feature performances by musicians such as Haim and Mahalia, as well as customization tutorials with fashion stars such as Lily Aldridge, panels on cultural impact of 501 jeans with Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead , and also a talk with Levi’s historian Tracey Panek and Levi’s Vintage Clothing Head Designer Paul O’Neill. Party on Levi’s!