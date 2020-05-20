JustFab’s Recipe To Serve Shelter-in-Place Styles

Los Angeles-headquartered direct-to-consumer brand JustFab has made a business out of reading consumers’ moods and serving styles that hopefully will reflect the season.

A few changes had to be made during the past couple of months of stay-at-home orders, said Daria Burke, Just Fab’s global chief marketing officer for the company which runs brands such as Fabletics, Shoedazzle, FabKids and the company's namesake JustFab.

“The JustFab Marketing organization was designed for rapid response. We’re regularly looking to tap into new trends, adopt new platforms and adjust content in response to our environment. In response to the pandemic, we took a step back to reevaluate the marketing strategy we had in place and make changes we felt were necessary.”

Like other brands during this fashion season, Just Fab had to shift some fashion gears.

“We felt the need to pivot quickly and adopt the mindset of our customers. This included shifting away from common spring trends and focusing on cozy layers such as knit sweaters, slip-on sneakers, and flat sandals that work with our current stay-at-home lifestyle,” she said.

Pandemic life also has shifted the way that Just Fab work with its photagraphers and models. The creatives have developed content at their homes, Burke said. It’s worked well.

“The at-home setting is very relevant and authentic, and it has allowed the brand to partner with and support freelance talent during this time,” she said. “Ensuring that our collaborators and content creators remain safe at home while still obtaining new imagery has allowed JustFab to feature updated styles and keep marketing content fresh for customers.”