Cotton Heritage Distributes Masks and Groceries To Hundreds

In the past two months of the COVID-19 pandemic, California manufacturers have been making non-medical face masks and donating them to the public. Cotton Heritage, a manufacturer of blank T-shirts and fleece located in Commerce, Calif., produced an event May 17 where it donated its masks, as well as groceries to hundreds of people at its headquarters.

About 1,000 cars were part of a drive through to pick up donations. Cotton Heritage staff, as well as members of the Sikh Riverside Gurdwara temple, helped distribute the goods, said Mickey Sachdeva, Cotton Heritage’s chief executive officer.

“People were lined up on the next adjacent street. They waited one and a half hours to get this,” said Sachdeva who immigrated to U.S.A. from India. “I came to this country as a child, and this country has given me everything. So, if I can do some payback, then why not? We must learn to give back to our community, which has made us. Many of these things come naturally to me, as I have seen my father doing all of these. He has unconsciously taught me all this; generosity, selflessness, and giving back to the community are kind and humanitarian habits. “